13-year-old Belizean girl missing; police search for Mexican father

CHUNOX, Corozal District, Mon. Jan. 9, 2017–A 13-year-old Belizean Hispanic girl is missing and the primary suspect in her disappearance is her father, a Mexican national previously convicted of child molestation in Mexico.

According to Corozal police, the primary school student, Anaseily Gonzalez, was last seen at the Chunox junction in the Corozal District on Friday at around 4:00 p.m.

It is believed that she was taken in a navy-blue taxi to the Orange Walk border with Mexico and was then taken over into Mexico territory.

Today, Monday, our newspaper spoke to Senior Superintendent of Police, Dennis Arnold, who told us that Mexican authorities have confirmed that the child’s father, Javier De La Cruz, 43, had been convicted of child molestation.

It is believed that he and the child may be in La Union or Chetumal, Mexico, he said.

Arnold also revealed that on Sunday, the child contacted her mother, who had made the missing person report.

Arnold revealed that the child told her mother that she was with her father.

Corozal police remain concerned that the child may be in immediate danger while in the presence of the convicted child abuser.

According to Arnold, his department remains engaged with Mexican authorities to have the child returned into the country, and back into the care of her mother.

If the suspect enters the country, he will face several charges, Arnold told our newspaper.

The child is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall, with dark brown eyes, straight black hair and a light brown complexion.

Her father is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, with dark brown eyes, straight black hair and a light brown complexion.

Those with information about the whereabouts of the father or his daughter are urged to immediately contact the nearest police station.



