2nd week of Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament in Corozal

COROZAL TOWN, Wed. June 13, 2018–The Belikin 8-Ball Tournament 2018 continued this past weekend in Corozal Town.

On Thursday, it was two teams playing out of the same house, Raul’s Cool Spot, Elite 7 vs Haneen Shattaz, whereby Haneen Shataaz had no mercy over the youths of Elite 7, defeating them by a score of 4 to1.

Friday night’s game saw the home team, K & C Shooters vs Elite 7, where the home team was crushed without mercy by the youths of Elite 7, who won by a score of 4 to 1.

The Saturday night game also saw the two teams playing out of Purple Office Cool Spot, namely Purple Office 1 and Purple Office 2. The winning team for this match was Purple Office 1, who won by s a score of 3 to 2. Now, at Eagles Cool Spot in San Narciso there were two matches. The first match was Cerros Sands vs Purple Office 2, who won over Cerros Sands by a score of 3 to 2. The second match saw the home team Mighty Eagles losing to the visiting Haneen Shataaz by a score of 3 to 2.

The standings after two weeks of play are as follows: Snipers – 3 pts; Elite 7 – 8 pts; Purple Office 1 – 5 pts; K & C – 4 pts; Mighty Eagles – 4 pts; Purple Office 2 – 7 pts; Cerros Sands – 4 pts; and Haneen Shattaz – 10 pts.

The Corozal Billiards Association (CBA) would like to invite all billiards fans to come support the sport and their teams to victory; and also they can also follow us on Face Book at Corozal Billiards Association.