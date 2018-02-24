3 Ambassadors appointed to Belize

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Feb. 22, 2018– Three new ambassadors presented their credentials to Belize’s Governor General, Sir Colville Young, on Monday morning in Belmopan. The ambassadors are Janet Omoleegho Olisa from Nigeria; Yasser Morad Osman Hosni from Egypt; and Tasawar Khan from Pakistan.

The ambassadors each expressed good wishes from their countries to the government and people of Belize, and pledged their continued cooperation and collaboration. They also expressed commitment to peaceful and prosperous relations between Belize and their countries.

They were all welcomed by Sir Colville Young, who said that Belize looks forward to having good relations with the ambassadors’ countries.