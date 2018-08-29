4 Belizean women involved in road collision on way to Chetumal

CHETUMAL, Mexico, Fri. Aug. 24, 2018– Four women from Belize were involved in a traffic collision today when their Ford Escape SUV crashed into a red car with Mexican license plates at about 4:30 this evening on the road to Chetumal.

As a result, the Belizean female driver suffered massive head and body injuries when the left side of the vehicle was severely damaged, and rescuers had difficulty in extracting her from the vehicle. She was rushed to a hospital in Chetumal, where she has been admitted.

The other three women were also taken to the hospital for treatment. They were later released.

According to a report on CTV News Corozal, Mexican authorities announced that the estimated cost of the damages due to the collision was around $400,000 pesos.

Mexican authorities are urging Belizean drivers to have vehicle insurance when driving in Mexico. Presently, passenger buses that are not insured in Mexico are barred from travelling there. Insurance for buses costs around $2,000 USD per year, but prices vary with different companies, we were told.

In July 23, the Belmopan Trojans basketball team travelled to Cancun in order to defend their title as champions in the 2018 Copa Cancun basketball tournament.

Unfortunately, their ADO bus with 40 passengers was involved in an OAD traffic collision with a car in Bacalar that left one person dead.

The ADO bus, which was travelling in a southern direction from Cancun to Veracruz, attempted to overtake another car, but crashed into a green Ford pickup truck that had reportedly broken down on the side of the highway.

The accident resulted in the death of one person, who is said to have been an employee of ADO who was also on the bus, according to a Facebook post from Mexican news website The Merida Yucatan Bulletin.

The post also said that the employee was flung onto the highway. The basketball team members also suffered some injuries that were not life-threatening.