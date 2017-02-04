Activist Felix Ayuso, 43, stabbed to death

SAN PEDRO, Belize District, Thurs. Feb. 2, 2017 — Popular San Pedro hair dresser and LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) activist, Felix Ayuso, 43, was found dead in his home tonight.

According to Police Press Officer Fitzroy Yearwood, he was found with multiple stab wounds across his body inside his home at the corner of Jew Fish and Seaweed Streets in San Pedro.

His murder has triggered an outpour of sympathy on social media, especially from the gay community to which the executive director of the United Belize Advocacy Movement (UNIBAM), Caleb Orosco, said he belonged.

Orosco told our newspaper, “I knew Felix for over a decade. He was a committed activist who shared concerns about the system’s slow response in the area of HIV prevention for men who have sex with men. He and I spent many years distributing prevention commodities or health information to the specific and general population on the island of San Pedro.”

“His death was unnecessarily brutal,” Caleb added, but said he has to wait for police to conduct their own investigations before saying more.