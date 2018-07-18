Anglican Church Criterium winners

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 16, 2018– The 6th Annual Anglican Church Criterium was originally scheduled for June 15 of this year, but was postponed until yesterday, Sunday, July 15, when the cycle races in different categories were held on the Albert/Regent Streets Circuit, starting at 11:00 a.m.

The various race categories, with the exception of kids under 12 years, did different numbers of laps on the Albert/Regent Streets Circuit; the under 12 kids took a shorter route through Dean Street. (Note: CFB – Cycling Federation of Belize; WW – Weekend Warriors)

Top finishers in the different categories were:

Kids Under 12yrs Old (2 laps): 1st Place – Kyron Staine (3:21.19); 2nd Charles Garay, Jr. (3:55.21); 3rd Arven Pope (4:20.53).

High School Girls (2 laps): 1st Place – Edel Villanueva (9:50.24); 2nd Paulita Chavarria (9:51.48).

High School Boys Racing Bike (6 laps): 1st Place – Tevin Chaplin; 2nd Dillen Chan; 3rd Derrick Chavarria.

Amateur Female (3 laps): 1st Place – Jaslyn Godoy; 2nd Dawn Smith.

Weekend Warriors “C” (10 laps): 1st Place – Louis Usher (Santino’s, 28:24); 2nd Taralee Ordonez (Kulture Megabytes, 29:05); 3rd Kaylen Gillett (Kulture Megabytes); 4th Steve Gill (Smart); 5th Charles Bruce (unattached).

Weekend Warriors “B” (15 laps): 1st Place – Ernest Olivera (FT Williams); 2nd Mark Reid (Santino’s); 3rd Arden Garay (BFSC); 4th Mark Tasher (unattached); 5th Charles Garay (BFSC).

Weekend Warriors “A” (20 laps): 1st Place – Vallan Symns (Kulture Megabytes); 2nd Preston Martinez (unattached); 3rd Kenroy Gladden (Kulture Megabytes); 4th Santino Castillo (Santino’s); 5th Derrick Smith (Kulture Megabytes).

CFB/WW Female Race (10 laps): 1st Place – Kaya Cattouse (Smart, 38:09.04); 2nd Kaylen Gillett (Kulture Megabytes, 38:09.64); 3rd Edel Villanueva (High School); 4th Paulita Chavarria (High School).

CFB Juniors (15 laps): 1st Place – Windell Williams, Jr. (38:17); 2nd Eric Trapp (38:43); 3rd Derrick Chavarria (39:14).

CFB Elites (25 laps): 1st Place – Brandon Morgan (Digicell-4G Elite); 2nd Herman Requena; 3rd Keron Robateau; 4th Byron Pope; 5th Geovanni Lovell.