Ashanti Rowland, 25, killed in traffic accident in Ranchito

RANCHITO, Corozal District, Mon. Sept. 3, 2018– Ashanti Rowland, 25, an unemployed Ranchito resident, died in a road traffic accident at about 12:30 this morning while driving her car on the Philip Goldson Highway in a northwards direction towards Corozal Town.

She lost control of the vehicle and it flipped in an area between Mile 82 and 83. As a result, Rowland suffered massive head and body injuries and died immediately on the scene. She was recovered out of the wrecked car and taken to the Corozal Community Hospital, where her body was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

Her family told us that Rowland had been driving alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Rowland had no children. She is survived by her parents and a number of brothers and sisters.

Rowland’s death makes her the second person to be killed in road traffic accident within 43 hours.

A fatal road accident occurred at about 8:30 Saturday morning. Japhet Blas Marin, 62, a laborer of Seine Bight, Stann Creek District, was killed when he lost control of his Toyota 4Runner between Mile 21 and 22 on the Stann Creek Valley Road while he was travelling from Seine Bight to Belmopan.

A passenger in his vehicle, Ivan Martinez, 48, suffered massive injuries to his head and arm and was rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital, where he has been admitted in a serious but stable condition.