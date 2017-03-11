‘Backs strengthen attack with Belizean superstar

Atlanta, GA (March 7, 2017)-The Atlanta Silverbacks Football Club has signed Deon McCaulay for the 2017 NPSL season. McCaulay most recently played for Verdes FC in the Belize Premier Football League. The 5’93 forward turns 30 this September and looks to bolster the already prominent Silverbacks attack.

This is McCaulay’s second stint with the club, previously signing in 2014. But his success is most notable in his achievements with Belize’s national team. McCaulay is the all-time leading scorer for the international side and was the leading scorer (11 goals) in 2014 World Cup Qualifying, tying Robin Van Persie of Netherlands and Luis Suarez of Uruguay.

You can keep up with Deon on Instagram (@deonmccaulay/Deon McCaulay Official), and keep up with the club on all social platforms throughout the 2017 campaign. Atlanta opens their NPSL schedule at home against the Birmingham Hammers on Saturday, May 6th at 5:00 PM. Be sure to get your affordable ticket package for the upcoming season by clicking the ‘Tickets’ tab.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Deon’s previous stint with the Siverbacks was cut short after he suffered an injury and later had to undergo an operation for hernia. He recuperated in time to join the Belize National Team, the Jaguars in the 2018 World Cup eliminations, where the dramatic impact of his contribution prompted the July 8, 2015, FIFA.com article, “McCaulay, Belize’s missing link,” after his 4 goals helped Belize surge past Dominican Republic by a 5-1 aggregate margin. As the writer of that article remarked, “A striker who can score like he does surely will not be without a home for long.” We join all Belizean fans in wishing all the best for Deon in his second stint with the Atlanta Silverbacks.)