Bandits fold in last minute, 4-1, to Ferretti in Nicaragua

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 3, 2017–Trailing 2-1 in the final minute tonight in Nicaragua, the prospects looked good for Belize’s Belmopan Bandits in the return match next week at home in their Scotiabank CONCACAF League series with Nicaragua’s CD Walter Ferretti. But, after a defensive substitution at the 89th minute, things suddenly fell apart, as an own goal by second half substitute Norman Anderson at the 90th minute was followed a couple minutes later in injury time by another Ferretti goal by Jose Laureiro.

Ferretti had earned a 2-nil lead with goals from a header by Marcos Mendez at the 12th minute, and a goal from open play by Jose Laureiro at the 76th minute. But Bandits’ Honduran import Georgie Welcome cut the lead in half from the penalty spot at the 79th minute; and things were looking up for the Bandits, until the 90th minute, when the bottom fell out. 4-1, Walter Ferretti over Belmopan Bandits; and game 2, a tall mountain for the Bandits to climb next Thursday at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

In other CONCACAF League games earlier in the evening, Panama’s Arabe Unido won, 2-1, over Central FC of Trinidad & Tobago; and Olimpia of Honduras dropped Alajuelense of Costa Rica, 2-nil.