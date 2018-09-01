BDFA condolences for referee Charles “Chubby” Young

BELIZE CITY, Tue. Aug. 28, 2018– The Belize District Football Association (BDFA) expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Charles Young.

Mr. Charles Young (Chubby) has been a long serving referee / friend of the Belize District Football Association, and was always willing to assist in any way for the love of the game. He loved to referee the beautiful game of football.

Mr. Charles Young has served us well, and will be greatly missed by the BDFA and the football family. May his soul rest in peace.

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Our sincere condolences also from the sports desk to all his relatives and friends, especially to his brother Tyrone “T-Bone” Muschamp and nephew Tyreek “Pippin” Muschamp, a member of the National U-19 team that recently returned from the UNCAF U-19 Tournament in Honduras. We recall that Chubby was one of the FFB official referees who left the then unpopular FFB and joined forces with the renegade Belize Super League, until the FFB was finally returned to democratic leadership within the football family. Respect and R.I.P., brother Charles “Chubby” Young.)