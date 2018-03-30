Subscribe to our Rss

Beach Football National Team delegation travelling today

Sports — 30 March 2018
BELMOPAN, Tue. Mar. 27, 2018– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is proud to present the National “A” Beach

Football Team.  The Team has been in preparation for the past 4 weeks in Hopkins Village. The team will be participating in the COPA CENTROAMERICANA DE FUTBOL PLAYA in El Salvador.  The delegation leaves Belize at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27.

The scheduled games are as follows:

Belize vs El Salvador – March 29 at 5:15 p.m.
Belize vs Panama – March 30 at 4:00 p.m.
Belize vs Costa Rica – March 31 at 4:00 p.m.

All games will be played at Costa Del Sol Stadium in El Salvador

The head coach is Dennis Serano; assistant coach is Josue Rivera; goalkeeper coach is Victor Manual Orellano; equipment manager is Herbert Trapp; and physiotherapist is Thomas Rivers.

The players selected for the National “A” Beach Football Team are as follows (players name, club/team – position):

Frank Lopez (Police United FC – GK)
Rugerri Trejo (San Pedro FC – GK)
Sean Mas (San Pedro FC – DF)
Jermaine Jones (Police United FC – DF)
Jeromy James (Belmopan Bandits SC – FW)
Byron Ferrel (Placencia Assassins FC – FW)
Jose Galdamez (First Division – MF/FW)
Raymond Ramos (BDF FC – MF/FW)
Marlon Meza (Police United FC – MF/FW)
Evan Mariano (Freedom Fighters FC – MF/FW)
Highking Roberts (San Pedro FC – MF)
Brandon Jones (Verdes FC – DF)

– press release –

