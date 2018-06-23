Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament in Dangriga

DANGRIGA, Tues. June 19, 2018–The Stann Creek Billiards Association (SCBA) presents the weekend results (June 15–17) for games played in the Belikin 8-Ball Tournament in Dangriga:

On Friday, June 15, Team Snipers of Aba Isieni Cool Spot saw their second loss of the tournament against the defending champs, Big Mango Shattaz, 3-2. Santa Cruz Lone Stars defeated Vipers of Aba Isieni Cool Spot, 5–0. And Pomona Intimidators defeated Aqua-Culture Boys, 3-2.

On Saturday, June 16, Lone Star lost to Always Hungry, 4-1. Vipers was defeated by Aqua-Culture Boys, 3-2. And Pomona Intimidators was defeated by Big Mango Shattaz, 3-2.

And on Sunday, June 17, Santa Cruz Scorpions defeatead Aqua-Culture Boys, 4-1. Team Snipers of Aba Isieni Cool Spot defeated Always Hungry, 4-1. And Big Mango Shattaz defeated Vipers, 5-0.

Current Team Standings: