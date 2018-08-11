Belize Baby Jaguars record first international win at CONCACAF U-15 Girls Championship in Bradenton, Florida, USA

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Aug. 9, 2018– The Belize National U-15 Female Selection is representing Belize in the CONCACAF Girls Championship that is being held in Bradenton, Florida, USA from August 6-11, 2018.

Results from the tournament so far include a defeat against St. Kitts and Nevis with a final score of 4-3 during their first match, and a second loss against Martinique with a 3-0 score.

Today, the Baby Jaguars celebrate their first international win, defeating U.S. Virgin Islands with a final score of 4-0.

The Football Federation of Belize takes this opportunity to congratulate Ms. Khalydia Velasquez for setting a record for Belize. Ms. Velasquez, 11 years of age, is the youngest player to score in an official sanctioned FIFA international tournament. Congratulations also goes out to Ophelia Casimiro, scoring a total of 4 goals, Jyselle Conorque, 1 goal, and Janivi Quiroz, 1 goal, and all Baby Jaguars for a job well done.

For more information and updates on matches, visit our Facebook page at National Female Football – BELIZE or Football Federation of Belize – FFB.

-press release –