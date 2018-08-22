Belize selection to Honduras for UNCAF U19 Tournament

BELMOPAN, Fri. Aug. 17, 2018– Today, the U19 selection left to Honduras to represent Belize in the UNCAF U19 Tournament. They will be playing a total of 6 games, the first being on August 19 against Honduras, and the last on August 26 against Guatemala. They are scheduled to return on Monday, August 27.

(Games schedule:)

Sun. Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Honduras vs Belize

Mon. Aug. 20 at 4:15 p.m. – Belize vs El Salvador

Tue. Aug. 21 at 4:15 p.m. – Nicaragua vs Belize

Fri. Aug. 24 at 2:00 p.m. – Costa Rica vs Belize

Sat. Aug. 25 at 4:15 p.m. – Panama vs Belize

Sun. Aug. 26 at 2:00 p.m. – Belize vs Guatemala

List of players: #14 Alexander Darren Scott; #5 Allan Escott Barillas; #2 Andir Zamir Chi; #7 Davis Myrick Marshall; #22 Devin John Nunez; #8 Donell Eric Arzu; #4 Enfield Nelson Nunez; #10 Gabriel Fitzgerald Ramos; #18 Horace Cyril Avila; #17 Izon Ainsley Gill; #16 Jarrel Jamaal Young; #3 Jefton Raymond Hubert Apolonio; #11 Jesse Amin August; #9 Jonard Dillon Castillo; #4 Joseph Anthony Ramirez; #1 Kerry James Gonzales; #12 Tyreek Tyrone Muschamp; #1 Warren.

Technical Staff: Gabriel Fitzgerald Ramos, Daniel Nathaniel Smith, Kent Alexander Gray, Denys Kareem Belisle, and Herbert Trapp, Jr.

– press release –

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Stand strong, youths! We are informed that head coach is Gabriel Ramos, assisted by Daniel Smith and Kent Gray; but Kent, who is also Belmopan Bandits SC head coach, did not take the trip to Honduras. Denys Belisle is the team physiotherapist, and Herbert Trapp, Jr. is the equipment manager.)