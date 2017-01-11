Subscribe to our Rss

Belize’s National Team plays Friendly tonight, travels tomorrow

Sports — 11 January 2017
Belize’s National Team plays Friendly tonight, travels tomorrow

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 9, 2017 – - Belize City football fans cannot fault the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) for not bringing one of the preparation “friendly” matches of our National Team, the Belize Jaguars, to the MCC Grounds, because the playing surface there is acknowledged to be terrible and indeed risky for possible injury to our players. Hopefully, some quick action could be taken to upgrade the surface in time for next month’s start of the PLB Closing Season; and also, so that Belize City fans can once again get to see our National Team in action in the old capital.

On Friday night, the Jaguars defeated a Dangriga selection, 2-nil, at the Carl Ramos Stadium; and yesterday at the Louisiana Field in Orange Walk Town, they defeated an Orange Walk selection, 4-nil. Tonight, in their last practice match before travelling tomorrow to Panama for the UNCAF Copa Centroamericana tournament, the Belize Jaguars take on the Kasvamart Talentos MX from Mexico City. This game takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the FFB Stadium, but reportedly will not be aired on TV.

Before the team leaves tomorrow, the FFB will be holding a media press conference at 9:00 a.m. in the V.I.P. Room at the Philip Goldson International Airport.

The Belize Jaguars are scheduled to play a total of 5 games in the Copa Centroamericana, beginning with the host country, Panama, on Friday. The team

leaves tomorrow, Wednesday, and is expected to return on Monday, January 23. Below is their playing schedule in Belize time:

Fri. Jan. 13, 8:00 p.m. – Panama vs Belize
Sun. Jan. 15, 12:00 noon – Belize vs Costa Rica
Tues. Jan. 17, 3:00 p.m. – El Salvador vs Belize
Fri. Jan. 20, 3:00 p.m. – Nicaragua vs Belize
Sun. Jan. 22, 10:00 a.m. – Belize vs Honduras

Les’ go, Belize!!!

Name Player Position Jersey Number
1 Shane Orio GK 27
2 Woodrow Wilson West GK 1
3 Elroy Alexander Smith DF 8
4 Khalil V. M. Velasquez DF 28
5 Tyrone Jamal Pandy DF 23
6 Ian Elvis Gaynair DF 7
7 Trevor Bruce Lennen DF 3
8 Evral Reginald Trapp DF 18
9 Michael Atkinson DF 26
10 Makonnan Clare DF 4
11 Denmark R. Casey MF 12
12 Jordy Leonel Polanco MF 16
13 Luis Alonzo Torres MF 19
14 Delone Torres MF 13
15 Devon Aithon Makin MF 17
16 Andres Makin, Jr. MF 6
17 Nana Mensah MF 21
18 Elroy Edwin Kuylen, Jr. FW 5
19 Gilroy Thurton FW 14
20 Daniel Jimenez FW 20
21 Jarret Nicholas Davis FW 11
22 Deon McCaulay FW 9
23 Michael Salazar FW 10
   The coaching staff:
1 Richard Patrick Orlowski Head Coach
2 Carlos Slusher Assistant Coach
3 Thomas Rivars Physiotherapist
4 Anthony Humes Ass. Equip. Manager
5 Kent Alexander Gray Goalkeeper Coach
6 Phillip Elexious Marin Physical Trainer
7 Herbert Trapp, Jr. Equipment Manager

(Ed. Note: Of the 7 Central American nations, only Guatemala is not participating in the Copa Centroamericana, because its federation, FEDEFUT was suspended by FIFA in late October of last year. See related article on the left of this page.)

WW New Year’s Race results

WW New Year’s Race results

January 11, 2017
Secondary schools football begins today at the MCC

Secondary schools football begins today at the MCC

January 11, 2017
Football Friendlies in Orange Walk; Belize Jaguars visit

Football Friendlies in Orange Walk; Belize Jaguars visit

January 11, 2017
Sugar & Cream!!

Sugar & Cream!!

January 07, 2017

Share

About Author

Eden Cruz