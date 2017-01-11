Belize’s National Team plays Friendly tonight, travels tomorrow

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 9, 2017 – - Belize City football fans cannot fault the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) for not bringing one of the preparation “friendly” matches of our National Team, the Belize Jaguars, to the MCC Grounds, because the playing surface there is acknowledged to be terrible and indeed risky for possible injury to our players. Hopefully, some quick action could be taken to upgrade the surface in time for next month’s start of the PLB Closing Season; and also, so that Belize City fans can once again get to see our National Team in action in the old capital.
On Friday night, the Jaguars defeated a Dangriga selection, 2-nil, at the Carl Ramos Stadium; and yesterday at the Louisiana Field in Orange Walk Town, they defeated an Orange Walk selection, 4-nil. Tonight, in their last practice match before travelling tomorrow to Panama for the UNCAF Copa Centroamericana tournament, the Belize Jaguars take on the Kasvamart Talentos MX from Mexico City. This game takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the FFB Stadium, but reportedly will not be aired on TV.
Before the team leaves tomorrow, the FFB will be holding a media press conference at 9:00 a.m. in the V.I.P. Room at the Philip Goldson International Airport.
The Belize Jaguars are scheduled to play a total of 5 games in the Copa Centroamericana, beginning with the host country, Panama, on Friday. The team
leaves tomorrow, Wednesday, and is expected to return on Monday, January 23. Below is their playing schedule in Belize time:
Fri. Jan. 13, 8:00 p.m. – Panama vs Belize
Sun. Jan. 15, 12:00 noon – Belize vs Costa Rica
Tues. Jan. 17, 3:00 p.m. – El Salvador vs Belize
Fri. Jan. 20, 3:00 p.m. – Nicaragua vs Belize
Sun. Jan. 22, 10:00 a.m. – Belize vs Honduras
Les’ go, Belize!!!
|Name
|Player Position
|Jersey Number
|1
|Shane Orio
|GK
|27
|2
|Woodrow Wilson West
|GK
|1
|3
|Elroy Alexander Smith
|DF
|8
|4
|Khalil V. M. Velasquez
|DF
|28
|5
|Tyrone Jamal Pandy
|DF
|23
|6
|Ian Elvis Gaynair
|DF
|7
|7
|Trevor Bruce Lennen
|DF
|3
|8
|Evral Reginald Trapp
|DF
|18
|9
|Michael Atkinson
|DF
|26
|10
|Makonnan Clare
|DF
|4
|11
|Denmark R. Casey
|MF
|12
|12
|Jordy Leonel Polanco
|MF
|16
|13
|Luis Alonzo Torres
|MF
|19
|14
|Delone Torres
|MF
|13
|15
|Devon Aithon Makin
|MF
|17
|16
|Andres Makin, Jr.
|MF
|6
|17
|Nana Mensah
|MF
|21
|18
|Elroy Edwin Kuylen, Jr.
|FW
|5
|19
|Gilroy Thurton
|FW
|14
|20
|Daniel Jimenez
|FW
|20
|21
|Jarret Nicholas Davis
|FW
|11
|22
|Deon McCaulay
|FW
|9
|23
|Michael Salazar
|FW
|10
|The coaching staff:
|1
|Richard Patrick Orlowski
|Head Coach
|2
|Carlos Slusher
|Assistant Coach
|3
|Thomas Rivars
|Physiotherapist
|4
|Anthony Humes
|Ass. Equip. Manager
|5
|Kent Alexander Gray
|Goalkeeper Coach
|6
|Phillip Elexious Marin
|Physical Trainer
|7
|Herbert Trapp, Jr.
|Equipment Manager
(Ed. Note: Of the 7 Central American nations, only Guatemala is not participating in the Copa Centroamericana, because its federation, FEDEFUT was suspended by FIFA in late October of last year. See related article on the left of this page.)