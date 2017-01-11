Belize’s National Team plays Friendly tonight, travels tomorrow

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 9, 2017 – - Belize City football fans cannot fault the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) for not bringing one of the preparation “friendly” matches of our National Team, the Belize Jaguars, to the MCC Grounds, because the playing surface there is acknowledged to be terrible and indeed risky for possible injury to our players. Hopefully, some quick action could be taken to upgrade the surface in time for next month’s start of the PLB Closing Season; and also, so that Belize City fans can once again get to see our National Team in action in the old capital.

On Friday night, the Jaguars defeated a Dangriga selection, 2-nil, at the Carl Ramos Stadium; and yesterday at the Louisiana Field in Orange Walk Town, they defeated an Orange Walk selection, 4-nil. Tonight, in their last practice match before travelling tomorrow to Panama for the UNCAF Copa Centroamericana tournament, the Belize Jaguars take on the Kasvamart Talentos MX from Mexico City. This game takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the FFB Stadium, but reportedly will not be aired on TV.

Before the team leaves tomorrow, the FFB will be holding a media press conference at 9:00 a.m. in the V.I.P. Room at the Philip Goldson International Airport.

The Belize Jaguars are scheduled to play a total of 5 games in the Copa Centroamericana, beginning with the host country, Panama, on Friday. The team

leaves tomorrow, Wednesday, and is expected to return on Monday, January 23. Below is their playing schedule in Belize time:

Fri. Jan. 13, 8:00 p.m. – Panama vs Belize

Sun. Jan. 15, 12:00 noon – Belize vs Costa Rica

Tues. Jan. 17, 3:00 p.m. – El Salvador vs Belize

Fri. Jan. 20, 3:00 p.m. – Nicaragua vs Belize

Sun. Jan. 22, 10:00 a.m. – Belize vs Honduras

Les’ go, Belize!!!

Name Player Position Jersey Number 1 Shane Orio GK 27 2 Woodrow Wilson West GK 1 3 Elroy Alexander Smith DF 8 4 Khalil V. M. Velasquez DF 28 5 Tyrone Jamal Pandy DF 23 6 Ian Elvis Gaynair DF 7 7 Trevor Bruce Lennen DF 3 8 Evral Reginald Trapp DF 18 9 Michael Atkinson DF 26 10 Makonnan Clare DF 4 11 Denmark R. Casey MF 12 12 Jordy Leonel Polanco MF 16 13 Luis Alonzo Torres MF 19 14 Delone Torres MF 13 15 Devon Aithon Makin MF 17 16 Andres Makin, Jr. MF 6 17 Nana Mensah MF 21 18 Elroy Edwin Kuylen, Jr. FW 5 19 Gilroy Thurton FW 14 20 Daniel Jimenez FW 20 21 Jarret Nicholas Davis FW 11 22 Deon McCaulay FW 9 23 Michael Salazar FW 10 The coaching staff: 1 Richard Patrick Orlowski Head Coach 2 Carlos Slusher Assistant Coach 3 Thomas Rivars Physiotherapist 4 Anthony Humes Ass. Equip. Manager 5 Kent Alexander Gray Goalkeeper Coach 6 Phillip Elexious Marin Physical Trainer 7 Herbert Trapp, Jr. Equipment Manager

(Ed. Note: Of the 7 Central American nations, only Guatemala is not participating in the Copa Centroamericana, because its federation, FEDEFUT was suspended by FIFA in late October of last year. See related article on the left of this page.)