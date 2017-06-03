Belmopan First Division Tournament update

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 29, 2017–The Belmopan First Division Closing Tournament 2017 continued over the weekend with 5 games at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

On Friday, May 26, in a Group B opener, Roaring Creek United shut out Wingz FC, 4-0, with goals from Amir Torres (39’), Kenny Williams (70’ & 91’) and Jermaine Joseph (90’). And in the Group A nightcap, Police FC crushed Juventus FC, 4-1, with a goal each from Kishane Pech (19’), Khalid Martinez (47’), TV Ramos (80’) and Kyle Thomas (88’). Juventus’ only goal was by Belhem Guzman (33’).

In game 1 on Sunday, May 28, Group B’s Cavetubing.Bz Strikers bombarded Heights FC, 13-nil, with 7 goals from Jose Sanchez (4’, 9’, 50’, 52’, 56’, 60’ & 61’), 4 from Radi Ramirez (23’, 48’, 59’ & 66’), and 1 each from Tommy Quevedo (38’) and Marlon Miranda (58’). Game 2 was another Group B encounter, and saw Armenia Hummingbirds with the 3-2 win over Maya Mopan Rangers. All 3 Armenia goals were by Brian Samayoa (54’, 65’ & 90’); while Dennis McKoy (32’ & 36’) got both goals for Maya Mopan. And in game 3, from Group A, Madrid FC dropped Capital United, 2-0, with a goal apiece from Enrique Gonzalez (10’) and Angel Xis (70’).



Upcoming games at Isidoro Beaton Stadium:

Friday, June 2

6:30 p.m. – AC Milan vs Cavetubing.Bz Strikers

8:30 p.m. – Police FC vs Cotton Tree FC

Saturday, June 3

6:00 p.m. – Heights FC vs Wingz FC

Sunday, June 4

2:00 p.m. – Armenia Hummingbirds vs Duck Run-2

4:00 p.m. – Valencia YWAM vs Las Flores FC

6:00 p.m. – Roaring Creek United vs Maya Mopan Rangers