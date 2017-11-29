Bishop Ann Henning Byfield comes to Moments of Inspiration

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 27, 2017–Bishop Anne Henning Byfield and seven pastors of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (A.M.E) of the United States will be visiting Belize from Thursday, November 30, to Tuesday, December 5.

Virginia Echols, the host of Moments of Inspiration on KREM Radio on Sunday mornings from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., told us today that the visit of the bishop and the pastors was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Moments of Inspiration and the A.M.E. Church. The bishop and pastors will be special guests on the Moments of Inspiration show, on Sunday, December 3rd, and they will be delivering inspirational messages in different churches in Belize during the rest of their stay.

The A.M.E. church began in 1846 with 8 clergy and 5 churches. It grew rapidly to 176 clergy, 296 churches, and 17,375 members. By 1866 its membership had grown to 207,000. Today, the A.M.E. has millions of members, who can be found throughout the United States.

A.M.E. doesn’t confine itself to Christian worship. The church also puts a high premium on education. Today, it operates over 2,000 schools, with over 155,000 students.

Ms. Echols extends a special invitation to Belizeans across the country to tune in to Moments of Inspiration on Sunday, December 3, to hear the message from her special guests from the A.M.E.

Amandala and KREM extend a hearty welcome to the group as they visit our shores.