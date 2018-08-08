Boy, 7, found hanging near dump site in Seine Bight

SEINE BIGHT, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug. 6, 2018– Placencia police have confirmed that a 7-year-old male child was found hanging near the dump site in Seine Bight Village, in South Stann Creek.

A resident of the village with whom we spoke by telephone said that the boy’s body was discovered between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. today.

Police told us that the incident is under investigation and that a report would be sent to the media “in due course.”

The resident with whom we spoke is of the opinion that the child did not hang himself. Police, however, would not confirm if their investigation is pointing to a homicide, or if they have detained any suspect whom they are questioning at this time.

It would be a very rare occurrence if a child so young would develop the state of mind to end his own life.