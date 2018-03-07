Brothers Akeem Humes and Shadiki Baezar charged with attempted murder

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Mar. 2, 2018– Two brothers, Shadiki Baezar and Akeem Humes, were arraigned on three charges today by Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. The charges were attempted murder, dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm. No plea was taken because the offences are indictable. Neither could the court offer them bail. They were remanded into custody until April 20.

The incident for which they were charged occurred around 6:25 p.m. on February 23 at Mile 7 1/2 on the George Price Highway. Darnell Domingo, 18, a student of Western Paradise village, reported to the police, that while he and Francis Parham, 29, were travelling to Belize City on a motorcycle, a white car came from the opposite direction and one of the occupants exited it and fired several shots in their direction.

Domingo was unhurt, but Parham was shot three times. He was admitted to ward at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where his condition was described as critical but stable.

Humes and Baezar were represented in court by attorney Anthony Sylvestre.