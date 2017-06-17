Championship finals and awards for Simeon Lopez Kids

Youth & Female Cup 2017 Tournament

BELMOPAN, Mon. June 12, 2017–The Belmopan Football Association (BFA) held First and Second Round Finals over the weekend for the Simeon Lopez Kids, Youth & Female Cup 2017 Tournament. The games were played at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, and awards were issued after the championship finals on Sunday. Third place matches preceded the first round finals on Saturday, June 10; and on Sunday, June 11, championship finals were held for all 4 categories.

Saturday – finals first round

In the U-15 3rd place game on Saturday, Armenia FC and Las Flores Wild Cats drew 1-1 in regulation. Santos Beltran (3’) put Las Flores in front, but Josue Enriquez (17’) equalized for Armenia. In the penalty shootout, Las Flores Wild Cats prevailed, 4-2, with goals from Kevin Alas, Carlos Montalvo, Anthony Castillo and Gohali Alvarez; while only Anner Mess and Josue Enriquez converted for Armenia. In the U-15 first-round final which followed, Mountain View Revolution dropped Piccini Rising Star, 3-0, with goals from Kelvin Gordon (20’ & 44’) and Bryan Raymundo (41’).

Next was the U-17 3rd place match, and it was Piccini Rising Star with the 3-1 win over San Martin Medina. Shaking the net for Piccini were Joshwaun Flowers (27’ & 33’) and Lucas Hunt (44’), while Isaiah Reyes (21’) got the lone goal for San Martin. And in the U-17 first round final, Bandits and Mountain View Revolution played to a 1-1 draw. Robert Palma (49’) gave Mountain View the lead, but Edwin Ramos (58’) tied it up for the Bandits.

The U-17 Female 3rd place match saw BMP Compre Flames shutting out Armenia FC Girls, 3-nil, with a goal each from Elyin Martinez (18’), Camryn Howard (35’) and Libni Mojica (39’). And in the U-17 Female first round final, it was Valley of Peace Girls, 1-0, over San Martin Medina Girls, on an early strike by Roshanny Narvaez (1’).

The U-13 3rd place game was a blowout, as Mountain View Revolution blanked Police Cadets, 4-0, with goals from Nathan Pastrana (21’ & 23’), Clinton Thomas (29’) and Aaiden Thomas (30’). The U-13 first round final was much tighter, as YWAM Valencia came out 2-1 winners over Spanish Lookout, courtesy of 2 goals from Tayshaun Meighan (20’ & 30’) and an own goal by Rannie Villacorta (41’ OG) which was credited to Spanish Lookout.

Sunday – championship finals

In the U-15 round two championship final on Sunday, Mountain View Revolution repeated their first round 3-0 victory over Piccini Rising Star (for an aggregate 6-0 score), with a goal apiece from Antwone Baptist (3’), Ricardo Galdamez (7’) and Jahmani Hope (17’).

The U-17 championship final (they drew 1-1 in first round) saw Bandits with the 2-nil win over Mountain View Revolution, courtesy of a goal each from Jovauun Ramos (37’) and Wilfredo Galvez (59’).

The U-17 Female championship final was another repeat affair, as Valley of Peace Girls got another 1-nil victory over San Martin Medina Girls (for a 2-0 aggregate), with Blanca Reyes (6’) netting the game winner.

And in the U-13 championship final, the first round score was repeated again, as YWAM Valencia came from behind to clip Spanish Lookout, 2-1, with a goal each from Tayshaun Meighan (22’) and Jose Tobar (29’), after Derrick Guerra (3’) had given Spanish Lookout the early lead.

Individual awards

U-13: Most Goals – Warren Dyck (Spanish Lookout); Best Goalkeeper – Terry Reyes (Mountain View Revolution); MVP – Zylin Flowers (YWAM Valencia).

U-15: Most Goals – Dajion Daniels (Piccini Rising Star); Best Goalkeeper – Isaac Castillo (Mountain View Revolution); MVP – Kelvin Gordon (Mountain View Revolution)

U-17 Female: Most Goals – Ashley Rodriguez (Armenia FC Girls); Best Goalkeeper – Angelica Hernandez (BMP Compre Flames); MVP – Sara Rosa (Valley of Peace Girls).

U-17: Most Goals – Tahj Reid (Mountain View Revolution); Best Goalkeeper – Devin Nunez and William Hernandez (2 goalkeeper award); MVP – Steven Gentle (Bandits)

Team awards

U-13: 3rd Place – Mountain View Revolution; 2nd Place – Spanish Lookout; 1st Place – YWAM Valencia.

U-15: 3rd Place – Las Flores Wild Cats; 2nd Place – Piccini Rising Star; 1st Place – Mountain View Revolution.

U-17 Female: 3rd Place – BMP Compre Flames; 2nd Place – San Martin Medina Girls; 1st Place – Valley of Peace Girls.

U-17: 3rd Place – Piccini Rising Star; 2nd Place – Mountain View Revolution: 1st Place – Bandits.

The Belmopan Football Association wants to send special thanks to the Mayor, Mr. Kahlid Belisle, Mr. Angel Pastrana, the sports office at the Belmopan City Council, and Mr. Simeon Lopez.

We also want to thank the Acting President of FFB, Mr. Marlon Kuylen for the donation and distribution of U-17 trophies and awards.

We can be followed at http://bmpcup.leaguerepublic.com/l/fg/2_612275755.html