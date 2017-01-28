Changing of the guard

Belize line-ups vs Nicaragua and Honduras in Copa Centroamericana 2017

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 26, 2017–The focus in Belize football shifts this weekend to the start of our Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season 2016-2017, but we would like to give big respect to our players who represented us with the Belize Jaguars in the recently completed Copa Centroamericana in Panama. For some of our veteran players, this was likely their last time with the national team, as a new crop of young players are coming into their own, having benefited from the guidance of the veterans over the past few years, and are showing more confidence in their performance on the international stage.

Below we record the line-ups for the Jaguars and some game details (from concacaf.com) for the last two games, against Nicaragua on Friday, January 20, and against Honduras on Sunday, January 22.

Belize vs Nicaragua

Nicaragua 3:1 Belize

Nicaragua – 30’ by head; 84’ open play; 90’ open play

Belize – 54’ penalty by Elroy Smith

Starting line-up and changes: #27 Shane Orio (goalkeeper); #3 Trevor Lennen; #4 Makonnan Clare (#20 Daniel Jimenez at 36’); #8 Elroy Smith; #18 Evral Reginald Trapp (#23 Tyrone Pandy at 76’); #12 Denmark Casey; #13 Delone Torres; #14 Andrés Makin; #16 Jordy Polanco; #10 Michael Salazar (#29 Gilroy Thurton at 46’); #9 Deon McCaulay. Head Coach – Richard Orlowski. Referee – Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

Belize vs Honduras

Honduras 1:0 Belize

Honduras – 56’ open play

Starting line-up and changes: #1 Woodrow West (goalkeeper); #3 Trevor Lennen; #7 Ian Gaynair; #8 Elroy Smith; #9 Deon McCaulay; #14 Andrés Makin (#21 Nana Mensah at 54’); #17 Devon Makin; #16 Jordy Polanco (#10 Michael Salazar at 62’); #12 Denmark Casey; #19 Luis Torres (#11 Jarret Davis at 55’); #29 Gilroy Thurton. Head Coach – Richard Orlowski.

Referee – Kimbell Ward (St. Kitts & Nevis)

Only one player on the Belize Jaguars roster, #28 Khalil Velasquez, did not see action at the Copa Centroamericana 2017.