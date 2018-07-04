“Chu Chu” Allen improving, but still needs help

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 2, 2018– Former semipro footballer Andrew “Chu Chu” Allen is battling a kidney condition which seemed life threatening a few months ago after a doctor visit in Orange Walk. An operation was said to be urgent, but finance was a problem, and so Andrew had turned to herbal treatments in desperation. He said he had initially tried to get an appointment to see a specialist at KHMH, but, for whatever reasons, he was unsuccessful.

Today we spoke to Andrew by phone, and he sounded strong. “I am making good progress,” he said, “but I need to take another series of treatments, from a herbalist in Little Belize who said it is huge kidney stones that I have, which will take a long time to get rid of.”

Since he is feeling a lot better, Andrew says he is not eager to see about an operation any more. He is sticking to the herbal treatments to break up/dissolve the stones. But he still needs financial help, as one series of treatments costs in the neighborhood of four hundred dollars, and he is unemployed right now.

Still a relatively young man, in his early thirties, Chu Chu’s football career was suddenly cut short last year when he developed major symptoms related to his kidneys.

Any assistance from the football family or concerned community members will be greatly appreciated. Andrew can be contacted at 627-4330.