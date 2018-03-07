Subscribe to our Rss

City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots – Week 4 results

Sports — 07 March 2018 — by Leaton St. Clair - Coordinator
BELIZE CITY, Sun. Mar. 4, 2018– Good night, Football Family. The City Boys 10 & Under Grassroots Tournament 2018 continued with Week 4 games on Saturday, March 3, at Yabra field.

In the 4 games scheduled, Warriors FC won by default (3-0) over Carlston Elite; City Boys Jr. clipped Reality Youths, 2-0; Sampson Academy got the 3-nil win over St. John Vianney; and Ladyville Rising Stars crushed Poor & Famous, 6-nil.

Players of the day were:  Jarreth Tablada, Jahson Stanford and Cael Pollard of Ladyville Rising Stars, and Raymond Gentle of City Boys with 2 goals each!

Week 5 schedule:
Saturday, March 10
11:00 a.m. – Ladyville Rising Stars vs Sampson Academy
12:00 noon – Poor & Famous vs St. John Vianney
1:00 p.m. – Carlston Elite vs City Boys Jr.
2:00 p.m. – Warriors FC vs Reality Youths
Stay tuned for Week 5 results of good news and development; Football for All….

