City gangsters flee police dragnet

Stash of weapons discovered in Cayo

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 6, 2018– Just before we went to press tonight, we received a report that as much as 20 gang members who are said to belong to the George Street Gang, were seen coming off a bus in Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cayo District.

It appears that these gang members who were seen in Cayo have managed to somehow escape the police dragnet that was set up early yesterday morning when heavily armed police and Belize Defence Force soldiers, many of them with their faces covered, descended on the George Street and Ghost Town gang neighborhoods, detaining at least 100 gang affiliates under a proclamation which declared a public state of emergency in the two neighborhoods.

As the gang pushed inland, however, a special police operations in the Shawville area of San Ignacio Town resulted in the discovery of a stash of weapons which are believed to be connected to the gang members fleeing from the police in Belize City, where they would be arrested and detained for one month under the special powers granted to the police under the public state of emergency in the two designated areas of the Southside of Belize City.

Among the weapons that police have confirmed that they have discovered are an M6 Carbine assault rifle, a shotgun and two 9mm pistols.

Police also found a number of 9mm rounds, 46 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and 3 12-gauge cartridges along with several magazines and over 1,200 grams of marijuana that were in two separate plastic wrappings.