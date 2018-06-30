Clarence Brown, 25, missing in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Thurs. June 28, 2018– Clarence Lorenzo Brown, 25, a tour guide of the DFC area of San Pedro, was reported missing on Thursday, June 21, by his mother, who has not seen him since June 13.

Brown’s motorcycle was found abandoned on an unnamed street in the town.

Police said that on the morning of June 13, Brown called his mother and told her that he was leaving his job for employment at another resort.

However, people at the resort where he said he had found work, said he did not come there and had not been seen.

His family said he was last seen getting into a taxi that morning, but police cannot confirm that report.

Sources close to his family said that Brown was a witness to a murder that occurred recently on the island.

Anyone who has seen Brown or has information that could assist in locating him is urged to call the nearest police station or the San Pedro Police at 206 – 2022, or call 911, or 0800-922- TIPS.