“Come on”, the dealer at the casino tell a,” weh u got fi lose?” Mi country. Noh be wa fool, neem go da casino!!!

Is there anyone among us who believes going to court isn’t a risk?

Either side can win in court.

What has Guatemala got to lose by rolling the dice and going to the casino of the ICJ? Nothing.

However, Belize stands to risk from the Old Sarstoon up to the Sibun and some say even as far as the cayes.

The average person on the street understands this is a bad risk.

Yet our Prime Minister is one who backs going to the ICJ, stating we have an “airtight” case.

Should we listen to such a well known voice?

With all due respect it was our Prime Minister who said going to court with Ashcroft and BTL was a win, yet the Government of Belize, and the people lost to the tune of over a half billion dollars.

Our good Prime Minister Barrow also said the case with the UHS Hospital matter was also a sure win for the government of Belize and the taxpayer. The taxpayers lost over $90 million on that one and still counting.

Now our learned PM says there is an “airtight” case going to the ICJ, so to vote Yes.

With all due respect, our PM is human like the rest a we, and a good man, but one cannot ignore the belief in the court system to find relief.

This neem wa red nor blue issue: dis da Red White and Blue issue, our national colours. Dis will affect all a we.

To be clear, let us say unu have wa beautiful priceless gem, a real jewel. You are given an option to go to the casino with it. If you win, all you get to do is keep the gem.

But, if you lose, the gem is cut up never to be the same again.

This is precisely what is being asked by the people of Belize to do. Gamble the fate of the gem, our jewel with no betterment, but at serious risk of destroying what we have.

Neva gamble what you are not prepared fi lose: we are talking our beautiful country from the Proud Rio Hondo to Old Sarstoon, through coral isle, over blue lagoon;

We have to accept the fact that our leaders are, without intent, risking our Independent Belize.

They wish to give a foreign body, the ICJ, the International Court of Justice, 15 judges, with only one from the CARICOM, the power to pass binding judgment on the matter. Our leaders have not even examined bringing up the matter to the ICJ through less formal channels and simply asking for a non-binding advisory opinion. Our leaders have not, respectfully, thought this through.

It is up to the citizens of this great nation to stand up for The Jewel and protect she.

And so, what happens with a NO vote? The same status quo as before, except now we defend our borders and clear a visible line along the cement markers in the jungle. The cement border markers are recognized and approved of with the help of Guatemalan surveyors and recognized internationally.

And you put in steel-hulled boats and an outpost on and populate Sarstoon Island.

Quite simply, claim it or lose it!!

We have only to look at history within this great nation on a similar question 221 years ago. In 1797 the Flowers Bank 14 paddled to Belize Town to break the 51-51 tie on the question … “Should we abandon this land and let the Spanish take over?” The Flowers Bank 14 voted NO and broke the tie 65-51.

One year later that vote led to victory at St. George’s Caye, the foundation of our nation. Learn u history!

From failing hands the torch has been passed, to we, let us not falter in our duty, in our debt to our forefathers and mothers. We do not hand over our destiny to foreigners.

We claim what is ours!

That is why we say NO, cuz our NO is Belizean! Belize, Da Fi We – Now & Forever, 8867.

(Please withhold my name)