Compton Fairweather sheds “some light” on the FBI’s Goldson files

TO SAY THAT THE LATE HON. PHILIP S.W. GOLDSON HAD AN ALLIANCE WITH FIDEL CASTRO OR THE CUBAN GOVERNMENT DURING HIS POLITICAL CAREER IS A FIGMENT OF SOMEBODY’S IMAGINATION

The aftermath of the John F. Kennedy assassination in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963 resulted in all kinds of conspiracy theories. Some were withheld in secret files, 2,800 of which were declassified on October 26th this year. Apparently British Honduras had been mentioned in those recently released.

I believe I can shed some light on how Belize or British Honduras was mentioned, during December of 1967 and January of 1968, although I admit I have not seen or read these recent reports. First of all, the FBI would not have investigated Mr. Goldson: that would have been the job for the CIA. The agency was active in Belize during the 1960s.

Here are some facts. After the Christmas and New Year’s holiday (1967-1968), a meeting was set up with the Hon. Philip Goldson at his Belize Billboard office at #99 Barrack Road by the CIA Station Chief at the time, U.S. Consul Robert Tepper. At that meeting was longtime CIA representative for all Latin America, William George Gaudet, who went around gathering information for his paper, the LatinAmerican Reports, from which he made a lot of money. He provided tips to the United Fruit Company in Guatemala. Some of his information was also useful to the KGB of the Soviet Union, but a lot of his information was “hearsay” and contrived. He said he met with the British Governor of Belize, Sir John Paul. Well, so did I, and Sir John would certainly have questioned me about Philip’s activities. When Gaudet met with Philip he passed himself off as an assistant secretary for Latin America from the U.S. State Department. I have the name he used.

William Gaudet spent his entire life working for the CIA until he retired in 1969. He got himself in “deep du du” with the Warren Commission investigating the JFK assassination when it discovered that he and Lee Harvey Oswald had the same tourist card number issued by the Mexican Government, card #824084. Mr. Gaudet passed away in 1981 while we were undergoing our independence issues.

It was at a meeting held in London in May of 1966 that Goldson was able to make notes during restroom breaks which resulted in leaks of the 13 Proposals. The British, under the direction of the head of MI-6, Sir John Rennie, wanted to prosecute Goldson under the Official Secrets Act, but to do so would have required divulging all pertinent information. When I met Sir John Rennie in London, his alias was Deputy Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Relations Office.