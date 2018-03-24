Cricket News

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar.21, 2018– Greetings from the BNCA (Belize National Cricket Association)!

We had some interesting matches played over the weekend (March 17 & 18)! The undefeated Rural Mix met their match on Saturday against Easy Does It in Lemonal, where the three-time champions took them down with 7 wickets to spare. However, Rural Mix rebounded quite nicely and took down the 2017 champion, Excellence of Double Head Cabbage, on Sunday with 5 wickets to spare in a match played at Isabella Bank.

Suga Boys also took their first loss, as Wicked 11 secured their first win by defeating Suga Boys on their home turf on Saturday.

Another exciting match was with Summer Fever and Excellence, as they were the teams battling for first place last year. This time, Summer Fever took down the 2017 champion with five wickets to spare!

The following are the results of the matches played on Saturday, March 17:

Easy Does It won over Rural Mix with a score of 69 to 68, with 7 wickets to spare. For Easy Does It, Andrew Banner, Jr. top scored with 21 runs, and Glenroy Reynolds and Walter Flowers took three wickets each. For Rural Mix, Alwayne Hendy top scored with 25 runs, and Randy Rhaburn, Jr. took 2 wickets.

Summer Fever won over Excellence with a score of 105 to100, with five spare wickets. For Summer Fever, Jeremiah Baizer top scored with 35 runs; and Orson Flowers, George Hinds and Jeremiah Baizer took three wickets each. For Excellence, Sydney Martinez top scored with 35 runs, and Kene Broaster took two wickets.

Sunrise won over Brilliant with a score of 122 to 79. For Sunrise, Sham top scored with 33, and Zaggy took five wickets. For Brilliant, Rodwell Conorquie top scored with 20 runs and also took five wickets.

Western Eagles won over Big Deal with a score of 68 to 67, with seven wickets to spare. For Western Eagles, Rasheed Broaster and Herman Gordon both made 21 runs each. For Big Deal, Malcolm Baptist top scored with 12 runs, and Ryan Jones took three wickets.

Wicked 11 won over Suga Boys with a score of 182 to 118. For Wicked 11, Andrew Banner, Sr. top scored with 36 runs, and Eddison Robinson took 4 wickets. For Suga Boys, M. Wade top scored with 22 runs, and P. Tillett took 5 wickets.

The following are the results of matches played on Sunday, March 18:

Rural Mix won over Excellence with a score of 157 to 156, with five wickets to spare. For Rural Mix, Keagan Tillett top scored with 56 runs, and Gilbert Seguro took four wickets. For Excellence, Terrence Flowers, Jr. top scored with 32 runs, and Kene Broaster and Sydney Martinez took two wickets each.

Western Eagles won over Old Youths with a score of 115 to 65. For Western Eagles, Herman Gordon top scored with 45 runs, and Martin Joseph and Herman Gordon took three wickets each. For Old Youths, S. Sosa top scored with 15 runs, and W. Dawson took 5 wickets.

Due to Old Youths’ late arrival in Rancho, only 20 overs were played. I must acknowledge Western Eagles for their great display of sportsmanship by willingly awaiting the arrival of the visiting team.

BDF won over Berlan with a score of 195 to 192 with three wickets to spare. For BDF, Jerry Cassasola top scored with 65 runs, and Dr. Tashaka Patterson took 5 wickets. For Berlan, Lamont Russell top scored with 57 runs, and Marlon Nicholas took 2 wickets.

(In our featured pictures above, Team BDF, being captained by Brandon Rowland, is doing quite well in the competition; and Berlan Cricket Team, being captained by Satish Ramchandani, is a team that made it into the 2017 playoffs and has hopes of doing better for 2018!)

Upcoming weekend games:

Saturday, March 24

Zone 1

Excellence vs Big Deal in Double Head Cabbage

Summer Fever vs Old Youths in Sandhill

Western Eagles vs Easy Does It in Rancho

Rural Mix vs Police in Belmopan

Zone 2

Brilliant vs Wicked 11 in Flowers Bank

Sunrise – Rest (was slated to play Uprising)

BDF – Rest

Sunday, March 25

Zone 1

Excellence vs Western Eagles in Rancho

Old Youths vs Police in Sandhill

Zone 2

Berlan vs Suga Boys in Carmelita