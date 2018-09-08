Cricket update

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 5, 2018– Greetings from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

On Saturday, August 25, the BNCA had their 2018 trophy distribution event in Lemonal Village. First place trophy for the 2018 Harrison Parks Bowen & Bowen Cricket Competition was awarded to Easy Does It Team of Lemonal Village; second place went to Summer Fever of Bermudian Landing. First place for Zone One went to Police Cricket Team, while first place for Zone Two went to Wicked 11 of Flowers Bank.

The BNCA once again thanks all 14 cricket teams who participated in the tournament this year. We had some fantastic matches! The 20/20 tournament is scheduled to commence on September 9 in Bermudian Landing.

The BNCA would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the Belize National Cricket Senior Male Team departs next Sunday, September 16, to Raleigh, North Carolina to participate in the ICC WT20 2020 Sub-Regional Qualifier 2018 Americas Tournament. The players on the National Team that will be representing Belize in this tournament are: Herbert Banner (Captain), Kenroy Roca (Vice Captain), Aaron Muslar, Dirk Sutherland, Kenton Young, Burke Hower, Francis Sutherland, Leon Hyde, Norman Revers, Walton Banner, Jaron Pakeman, Howell Gillett, Cornel Brown and Jonathan Benjamin. Belize will be going up against USA, Canada and Panama. The top two teams will advance to the 2019 Regional Qualifiers, and the two top teams from the 2019 Regional Qualifiers will proceed to the ICC WT20 2020 World Cup Qualifier. So, best of luck to our Belize National Cricket Team!! Play hard, stay focused, and bring home the win!!