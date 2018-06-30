Cricket update

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 27, 2018– Greetings once again from the Belize National Cricket Association (BNCA)!

As was reported last week, the playoffs for the Sir Barry Bowen Harrison Parks Cricket Competition 2018 has commenced. The first games of the three-game series of the first round was played on Saturday, June 23. The results are as follows:

Easy Does It won over Sunrise with a score of 189 to 67. For Easy Does It, Cyril Banner III was the Man of the Match, as he top scored with 31 runs and also took 4 wickets. For Sunrise, Jevon Wade top scored with 16 runs, and Mr. Edison Parks took 5 wickets.

Summer Fever won over BDF with a score of 75 to 74 with six spare wickets. For Summer Fever, Jovani Baizer top scored with 22 runs, and Orson “Big Dog” Flowers took 5 wickets. No stats for BDF is available.

The matches scheduled for this weekend are game two in the best-of-three-games series. They are as follows:

Saturday, June 30 – Summer Fever vs BDF at Bermudian Landing.

Sunday, July 1 – Sunrise vs Easy Does It at Lords Bank. (This game is being played on Sunday, as there are funeral services on Saturday for the uncle of Easy Does It’s captain. The BNCA sends its condolences to the Easy Does It Cricket Club.)

So, cricket fans; two big games, two different days, no reason for you all to miss any!! See ya all there!

(The Police Cricket Team, featured in picture above, placed first in Zone One. The picture is courtesy of Mr. Jermaine Pook of the Police Cricket Team. Thanks for sharing with us!)

Belize National Cricket Team.

The BNCA would also like to take this opportunity to announce that the selection of the Belize National Cricket Team has been finalized, and the team is expected to participate in an ICC Tournament which will be hosted either in LA, California or Raleigh, North Carolina in September of 2018. The players selected for the National Team are as follows: Kenton Young, George Hyde, Herbert Banner, Kenroy Roca, Glenroy Reynolds, Jaron Pakeman, Andrew Banner, Jr., Burke Hower, Glenford Banner, Aaron Muslar, Winford Broaster III, Calbert Reynolds, Garret Joseph and Justin Lewis.