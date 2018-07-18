Crop-duster crashes in More Tomorrow

MORE TOMORROW, Cayo District, Mon. July 16, 2018– Today, sometime after 9:15 a.m., there was an aircraft accident near the More Tomorrow Village. Police and Civil Aviation personnel visited the area, where Henry Plett, the pilot, told them that while flying a crop-duster to spray the rice fields in the area, the crop-duster began to have mechanical problems.

Plett said that he then attempted to land the crop-duster, but in the process, it crashed. He immediately exited the aircraft, which then burst into flames.

Fortunately, he did not suffer any injuries. The matter is under investigation by the Civil Aviation Department.