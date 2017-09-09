Dangriga sports stats

DANGRIGA, Wed. Sept. 6, 2017

DBA semifinals & finals

The Dangriga Basketball Association (DBA) U-21 semifinals took place at the Ecumenical Auditorium on Saturday, September 2. In the semifinals game 1, Harlem Shockers prevailed, 61-52, over Foreshore Pelicans. For Harlem Shockers, Donell Arzu had 24 pts, Howard Arzu 17 pts 12 rebs, and Dylan Flores 5 pts 11 rebs; while for Foreshore Pelicans it was Lesley Williams 20 pts 12 rebs, Deon Castillo 12 pts 8 rebs, and Erwin Middleton 9 pts 3 rebs. The semifinals game 2 saw Benguche Flames with the 66-52 win over New Site Raiders. Benguche Flames was led by Raheem Thurton 20 pts 6 rebs, Keyon Evans 13 pts 5 rebs, Quinton Bowen 12 pts 5 rebs, and Lisani Lambey 12 pts; while top scorers for New Site Radiers were Kevon Lourie 19 pts 5 rebs, Kyron Molina 11 pts 3 rebs, Amir Vernon 6 pts 4 rebs, and Matildo Gordon 6 pts 3 rebs.

The championship finals is now set for this Thursday night, September 7, at the Ecumenical Basketball Auditorium. In the first game at 6:30 p.m., the third place match-up features Foreshore Pelicans vs New Site Raiders. The second game at 8:30 p.m. will be the big championship finals – Benguche Flames vs Harlem Shockers.

Cycling

Dangriga Town Council, in conjunction with Dangriga Amateur Cycling Association, along with the Dangriga Town Council September Celebrations Executive, will be hosting the first annual Mayor’s Cycling Classic, which will be a Criterium, 10 laps around Dangriga Town, on Monday, September 11, that will be a public and bank holiday. The race begins at 10:00 a.m., and will start and finish in front of Kay’s Kool Spot on George Price Drive. The Mayor’s Cycling Classic is for amateur riders from across the country of Belize; no Elite riders can take part. Registration per rider is $10.00; first place – $250.00; second place – $150.00; third place – $100.00; fourth and fifth place – $50.00 each.

For more information, amateur riders from across the country can contact: Rugged Flores at 629-8470; Moses Lopez at 625-4022; or Mr. T. at 631-6392.

Wagiya PLB

This Sunday, September 10, the Battle of St. George’s Caye holiday in the country of Belize, the place to be will be Dangriga at the legendary and famous Carl Ramos Stadium. It will be Week 5 in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Tournament, after the Dangriga team lost Week One in Cayo against Verdes by 1 goal to nil; lost their home opener against Police, 4 goals to 1; went on the road in Week 3 to Punta Gorda and won over the Freedom Fighters, 3 goals to 1; came back home in Week 4 and impressed their home fans with a 2-2 draw against Placencia Assassins. That was a game that Wagiya showed their home fans that they got their team chemistry together coming up. The players are there, and now the Dangriga fans can see that Wagiya are putting in work.

This Sunday will be a big Sunday in Dangriga at 4:00 inside the Carl Ramos Stadium. It’s our home team Wagiya vs the silent guys which no one is looking at; we call them San Pedro. That will be a big match-up this Sunday, September 10, at 4:00 p.m. at the Carl Ramos Stadium – home team Wagiya vs San Pedro Pirates.

Ticket booth opens at 2:30 p.m. Travellers half-time give-aways! Live Garifuna drums from start to finish!

So, all are invited this Sunday in Dangriga to witness this big match-up!