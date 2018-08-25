Dangriga sports stats

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Wed. Aug. 22, 2018

DBA Summer Bounce Tournament

The final week of regular season in the Dangriga Basketball Association (DBA) Summer Bounce Tournament included games on Friday and Saturday, August 17 and 18, at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium.

In the opener on Friday, Rock Stone Benguche Flames won, 89-75, over New Site Raiders. Rock Stone Benguche Flames was led by Raheem Thurton with 29 pts 15 rebs 10 assts 3 stls 1 blk; while New Site Raiders had Kryon Curry Molina wth 27 pts 9 reb s 4 assts 2 stls, and Giovanni Villafranco 15 pts 3 rebs. In the nightcap, Ecumenical High blew out Savage Storm, 73-23, behind Kevon Laurie 22 pts 5 rebs 4 stls, while Savage Storm was led by Deltru Gamboa 4 pts 7 rebs.

Game 1 on Saturday was another lopsided affair, as Ecumenical High crushed Sittee River Celtics, 83-35, with Kevon Laurie leading Ecumenical with 23 pts 7 rebs 3 assts 3 stls 1 blk; while Sittee River’s Roy Cutkelvin had 21 pts 7 rebs 5 assts. Game 2 was a close one, with Independence Young Generals prevailing, 69-64, over Central Vipers. Leading Independence Young Generals was Lisani Lambey 25 pts 11 rebs 4 assts 5 stls 1 blk; while Central Vipers was led by Kenton Lewis Augustine 19 pts 6 rebs, and Karl Williams 18 pts 7 rebs.

Weekend Quarterfinal match-ups:

Friday, August 24

Game 1 – Harlem Shockers vs Ghans Starz

Game 2 – Rock Stone Benguche Flames vs Savage Storms

Saturday, August 25

Game 1 – Foreshore Pelicans vs New Site Raiders

Game 2 – Ecumenical High vs Independence Young Generals

Over-40 Finals game 1 this Sunday in San Pedro

In the National Over-40 Veterans league semifinals return matches over the weekend, at the MCC Grounds on Saturday, Kulture Yabra won once again over Benque, 7 goals to 3. Goal scorers for Kulture Yabra were Kevin Roland with 5 goals (he also leads this tournament with goals), and Edward “Lilly White” Rubio and Albert “Chicken” Arnold got one apiece; while all 3 Benque goals were by Julio Ayala. This victory automatically takes Kulture Yabra to the finals. (They had won game 1 by a 4-1 margin, for an aggregate score of 11-4.)

On Sunday, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, San Pedro Vets won over Mango Creek Vets, 2 goals to nil, both goals by Oliver Hendricks. (San Pedro had taken game 1, 3-0, so the aggregate score is 5-0.)

Now, the big home-and-away Championship Finals is set. So, it is Kulture Yabra vs San Pedro in San Pedro this weekend; the following weekend, San Pedro will be at the MCC Grounds for the grand finale.

It will be a big football weekend in San Pedro – PLB game on Saturday night, and Over-40 Finals game 1 on Sunday.

Sunday, August 26, Over-40 Finals

5:00 p.m. – San Pedro Veterans vs Kulture Yabra – Ambergris Stadium

PLB “Battle of the South” on Sunday

Week 4 from the Premier League of Belize (PLB) this Sunday at the Carl Ramos Stadium will be interesting to watch. This will be football rivalry from way back – DANGRIGA vs PUNTA GORDA, WAGIYA vs FREEDOM FIGHTERS. Both teams just came off big shellacking losses – Wagiya took 5-nil from Bandits; Freedom Fighters got 6-nil from Police United. This will be the Battle of the South; the Southern Derby.

Kickoff time is set for 4:00 p.m. this Sunday at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

CYCLING

The Dangriga Town Council’s September Celebrations Committee executives, in collaboration with the Dangriga Amateur Cycling Association, will be hosting the Second Annual Mayor’s Classic on Sunday, September 9. It will be 10 laps around the principal streets (Criterium), starting (and finishing) in front of the Dangriga Police Station at 2:00 p.m. It’s an Open Race for Juniors and AMATEUR riders from across the country of Belize; NO Elite riders.

Registration per rider is $10:00. These are the prizes for both categories: 1st Place – $175.00; 2nd Place – $125.00; 3rd Place – $100.00; 4th and 5th Places – $50.00 each.

For more information, Juniors and AMATEUR riders from across the country can contact Rugged Flores at 629-8470, Moses Lopez at 625-4022, or Mr. T at 631-6392.