Dangriga sports stats

DANGRIGA, Wed. Sept. 5, 2018– Exhibition basketball for CODICADER

Delille Academy females and Ecumenical males basketball teams, who both won the secondary schools national tournament and are preparing for the Central America high school CODICADER Games in Panama starting next week, will be playing exhibition games this Friday night, September 7, at the Russell “Chiste” Garcia Auditorium. The first game will be the females matchup – Delille Academy versus a Dangriga female selection at 7:00 p.m.; followed by the second game which will be the males matchup – Ecumenical High vs Ecumenical Junior College (sixth formers).

Entrance fee: Students – $3.00; Others – $5.00. The funds from these games will go to the teams, since they are travelling to Panama City next week, September 14.

All are invited this Friday to come out and give your support to our athletes.

CYCLING

Dangriga Town Council September Celebrations Committee executives, in collaboration with the Dangriga Amateur Cycling Association, will be hosting the second annual MAYOR’S CLASSIC this Sunday, September 9, commencing at 2:00 p.m. The Mayor’s Classic is a Criterium race which will be 10 laps around the main streets of Dangriga Town, which is a total of 20 miles; and it’s an Open race for juniors and amateur riders from across the country of Belize – NO ELITE RIDERS. This race will start (and finish) from in front of the Dangriga Police Station. Registration per rider is $10.00.

Here are the prizes for both juniors and amateur riders: 1st Place – $175.00; 2nd Place – $125.00; 3rd Place – $100.00; 4th and 5th Place – $50.00 each.

This race is a part of the program of events for the September celebrations activities in Dangriga every year. These are the confirmed riders who will be taking part – Chavarria Team from Georgeville; Belmopan junior riders; and also Charlie Slusher and his amateur riders from Orange Walk.

For more information, juniors and amateur riders from across the country can contact Rugged Flores at 629-8470, Moses Lopez at 625-4022, Mr. T at 631-6392.

It’s the SECOND ANNUAL MAYOR’S CLASSIC this Sunday in Dangriga at 2:00 p.m.

DBA Summer Bounce Special Awards

Below are the special awards for the Dangriga Basketball Association (DBA) Summer Bounce tournament:

Regular Season MVP – Raheem Thurton

Rookie of the Year – Jaheim Martinez

Coach of the Year – Albourne Marshall

Sixth Man – Sean Caliz

Rising Star – Jahson Castillo

Sportsmanship – Roy Cutkelvin

Defensive Player – Fredrick Williams

Most Points – Kyron Molina

Top Point Guard – Lisani Lambey

Top Shooting – Kyron Molina

Top Power Forward – Raheem Thurton

Top Center – Howard Arzu

Top Small Forward – Martin Nolberto

Finals MVP – Raheem Thurton