David Arnold charged with murder

He is accused of killing Andrew “Hard Rock” Bennett

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 12, 2018– David Arnold, 25, charged with the murder of Andrew “Hard Rock” Bennett, has been committed to stand trial in the June session of the Supreme Court, set to commence on June 19.

Arnold’s committal took place after a preliminary inquiry was held today by Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. Bennett, a popular deejay, was gunned down around 7:43 p.m. on May 24, 2017. He was standing in front of his house on Central American Boulevard when his assailant came down the street and fired several shots at him.

Bennett was shot in his head and body, and died on the spot. Police have yet to determine a motive for the murder.

Arnold was not represented by an attorney.