Dawn Parchue shot on Croton Lane

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 27, 2018– Dawn Parchue, 23, an unemployed of a Croton Lane address, is in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after she was shot five times — 4 times in the chest and once in the leg by an unknown gunman at about 11:30 Friday night while she was riding a bicycle on Croton Lane, not far from her house.

Information to us today is that she was at a restaurant on Mahogany Street when she became in an altercation with another woman. Afterwards she rode home on her bicycle.

On Croton Lane, a man approached her on foot and there was a brief exchange of words. The man then shot her a number of times and then ran away.

Parchue, after being shot, was rushed to the hospital.

Police do not know why the young woman was shot. They say, however, that they are looking for a suspect known to them.