Douglas Bowen stabbed in Ladyville due to basketball

General — 11 April 2018 — by Albert J. Ciego
LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Apr. 9, 2018– Douglas Bowen, of Ladyville, was stabbed multiple times in his body and leg after he became involved in an altercation with another man after a basketball game. Bowen is admitted at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and is in an induced coma at the Intensive Care Ward.

Information to us is that he does not want police to take action against the man who stabbed him and Ladyville police have since released the man.

The incident occurred at the Ladyville Basketball Court at about 8:30 last night.

The man told police that Bowen had aggressed him first and stabbed him, and he retaliated and stabbed Bowen. However, Bowen’s family disputed this and said that Bowen was not violent and was not a troublemaker. They know of no reason why he was stabbed.

He loves to play basketball and it was his favorite sport, said his family.

