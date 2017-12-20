Efrain Alfaro, 64, knocked down and killed on Philip Goldson Highway

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Dec. 18, 2017– An early morning road traffic accident has claimed the life of an elderly man who was residing in Ladyville. According to police reports, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, they received information that an accident had occurred between Miles 12 and 13 on the Philip Goldson Highway. When officers arrived on the scene they observed the body of a Hispanic man with cut wounds to his head and lower back, on the right side of the road.

He was later identified as Honduran national, Efrain Alfaro, 64. Initial police investigations revealed that Orange Walk resident, Sergio Paredez, 49, was driving his red 2007 Ford Explorer in the direction of Ladyville toward Orange Walk, when he knocked down Alfaro, who had been walking a bicycle on the highway. Paredez has since been served with a notice of intended prosecution (NIP).

Today Amandala spoke to Bridget Alfaro, a daughter of the deceased. She told Amandala that she was at home in Belize City, when one of her father’s friends sent her a text message about the accident.

She then contacted Ladyville police, who confirmed the worst.

Bridget told Amandala that just hours before her father’s death, he had been consuming alcohol. He was making his way home, after regaining sobriety.

According to her, the driver of the vehicle explained that a vehicle coming in the opposite direction swerved into his lane and, to avoid a collision he swerved out, and into the deceased. After the accident, the driver stayed on the scene and provided aid to the dying Alfaro. The driver has additionally stepped forward to assist with funeral expenses.

Efrain Alfaro will be laid to rest tomorrow in Frank’s Eddy Village, where he had spent the early parts of his life in Belize. Tonight, a wake will be held in celebration of his life.

While the Alfaro family prepares to bury their patriarch, his daughter, Bridget, remembers him as a loud and funny man. “He would do anything to make us laugh, even wear wigs,” she said. She told Amandala that her father would often be heard whistling melodiously. She said he was selfless and loved kids and was often outspoken.

Additionally, he was a fervent Christian who could quote Bible verses readily. Bridget told Amandala that her father had only recently begun drinking excessively, since the passing of one of his eight children, Jose Alfaro, 38, who died when his vehicle crashed into a passenger bus between Miles 11 and 12 on the Philip Goldson Highway on December 28, 2016, just days after he (Jose) had gotten married.

Efrain Alfaro, a professional gardener, leaves behind 7 children and 25 grandchildren.