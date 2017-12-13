Ex-BDF soldier and night school student remanded for robbery

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 11, 2017–Leroy Brown, 20 a former BDF soldier, and Clent Geban, 19, a night school student, a duo who allegedly stole $1,480 from Tomza Butane Gas, located at Mile 1 on the George Price Highway, were charged with robbery when they appeared today before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the offence has become prevalent; that it is of a serious nature; that the evidence of the prosecution is strong because the two accused persons were seen on surveillance camera; and that if granted bail they might interfere with prosecution witnesses. Senior Magistrate Ford upheld the objection and she remanded them into custody until January 31.

The incident occurred around 2:10 p.m. on December 7. Daisy Escobar, 22, the manager of Tomza Butane Gas, reported to the police that she was in her office when she heard someone calling out, and the person sounded like a customer. She said that when she went outside to see who it was, she was held up with a knife by one of two men. She said the men dragged her into her office and they began to ransack it. She told police the men then found the money and they stole it.

A view of the surveillance camera footage revealed the faces of the culprits and police say they saw Geban on a bicycle riding through Lord Ridge Cemetery and he fitted the description of one of the robbers. As a result, he was apprehended and taken into custody. The police said they then went to Brown’s residence on Jane Usher Boulevard and detained him.