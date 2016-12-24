Facebook money boast leads to $3,000 armed burglary

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 22, 2016–Leopold Rhamdas, 41, a security guard at Princess Casino, received a $3,000 loan from the Belize Bank on Tuesday afternoon. However, hours later, he would be robbed of it at gunpoint, after he posted a photo of the cash proceeds from the loan in a pornographic Facebook group.

Sergeant Mark Humes of the Racoon Street Police Station told Amandala today that sometime around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, they received reports that two gunmen demanding cash stormed Rhamdas’ home at the corner of Giles Street and Nicholas Street in the Lake Independence area.

One of the alleged perpetrators wore a dark peak cap and the other tied a red shirt over his head as they tried to conceal their identities.

According to Sgt. Humes, they have not since detained anyone in connection with the incident, but police are investigating.

Rhamdas’ common-law-wife, Shermain Martinez, told Amandala that her family of five was awakened to the sound of someone beating on their door. When they asked who it was, the men claimed to be police. But even before she could open the door, the men stormed in and aimed a 9-mm pistol at them, so they immediately complied with orders and handed over a bag containing the $3,000 cash.

Martinez said that when Rhamdas handed over the bag of cash, one of the men shouted, “Shoot ah.”

The man armed with the gun did not obey those commands and instead they both fled the scene on foot.

Martinez further told Amandala that the $3,000 was a loan with which she and Rhamdas would have purchased a Kia Sportage SUV. Although, the couple is now out of pocket, Rhamdas will still be required to make monthly payments on his bank loan to the tune of $200 until March 2018.

His devastated common-law wife revealed that she had long warned Rhamdas to leave that Facebook group and to stop posting photos of his money on Facebook.

“I hope he learns his lesson now,” she said.