Football Friendlies in Orange Walk; Belize Jaguars visit

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Sun. Jan. 8, 201–Two friendly games were played on Sunday afternoon at the Louisiana Football Field in Orange Walk.

In the opener, the Corozal Selection won, 5-4, over Carmelita. Goals for Corozal were by Camilo Sanchez (3), Diego Sanchez and Basilio Sutherland; while Carmelita got goals from Jevon Ico (2), Marlon Miranda and Diedron Baptist.

The big featured nightcap saw the Belize Jaguars putting down the Orange Walk Selection, 4-0, with goals from Deon McCaulay (3) and Luis Torres.

The Orange Walk Football Association would like to thank all supporters and fans who came out in numbers to support the Orange Walk team and Belize Jaguars before their departure to Panama.

O.W. Selection hosts MEX team

There will be a friendly game on Tuesday, January 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Louisiana Football Field between an Orange Walk Selection and a Mexican team.