German Flores, 27, beaten in Santa Elena: in coma in KHMH

SANTA ELENA, Cayo District, Wed. Oct. 18, 2017–German Flores, 27, a laborer of Hill View, Santa Elena, is presently fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) after he was attacked by a man who repeatedly hit him in the head with a rock.

Flores was rushed to the KHMH from the San Ignacio Hospital, where doctors performed an emergency operation on his brain, which was bruised and bleeding after the vicious assault. Flores is in a coma and his condition has been described as critical, but stable.

Police said that at about 3:00 Sunday morning, Flores was walking home on the road in Hill View, Santa Elena, when two men came up and attacked him. When he fell to the ground, one of the men beat him in the head with the rock.

People who were going home at the time saw what was happening, and they intervened to stop the attackers, who ran.

Flores’ mother said that her son drank (alcohol), but he was not a violent person. She said he did not have conflicts with anyone, so he should not have been beaten.