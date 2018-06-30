Heritage Bank investigating fake emails

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 28, 2018– On Tuesday, the Amandala editor received an email, purportedly from Heritage Bank, which addressed a “dear user,” and stated that funds had been deducted from his account, and advised him to “login here” to see the amount deducted.

The most concerning part? The editor does not have an account at that bank.

There has been evidence on Facebook that suggests that others are receiving this email as well. When we called Heritage Bank, front desk personnel told us to “just disregard the email.” They also assured us that they were investigating to find the person or persons behind this scam.

The email was sent from the address, [email protected]; however, the email address Heritage Bank uses to contact clients is [email protected], the front desk told us.

We were told that someone who could comment more extensively on the matter would get back to us, but up to press time today, we have not been contacted by anyone from the bank.

We note that apparently, no public message had been sent by the bank to its customers to notify them of the scam.