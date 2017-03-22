Hipolito Mai drowns in Biscayne pond

BISCAYNE, Belize District, Sat. Mar. 18, 2017– Hipolito Mai, 22, of Old Well Road, Ladyville, drowned when he jumped into a pond in Biscayne at about 5:30 this evening. The body was recovered and taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where it awaits an autopsy to certify the cause of death.

Police said that no foul play is suspected and have described the incident as death by drowning.

Reports to us are that at about 5:30 this evening Mai and a friend went to swim in the pond. The friend jumped in, but was not aware that Mai had followed him into the pond. When the friend came out of the water, Mai was nowhere to be found. Mai’s body was later found and Compression Press Resuscitation (CPR) was performed on him, but the effort was in vain.