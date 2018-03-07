Home invasion in Buttonwood Bay

Couple tied up and robbed: thieves got away with items worth a total of $8,000

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Mar. 2, 2018– Police have launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary of a house in Buttonwood Bay, in which no signs of forced entry were found. Three thieves reportedly invaded the home of a couple, who were subsequently tied up. The man was beaten in the head with a gun butt, and the house was ransacked, then the thieves escaped with personal items, computers and other electronic items totaling $8,000 in value.

Information to us is that at about 5:30 this morning Steve Castillo came home and on his arrival found a man inside his house. The intruder quickly pointed a gun at him and held him prisoner at gunpoint.

Castillo told police that he was hit with a gun by another intruder who came out of a room. At gunpoint his hands and feet were tied and he was put to sit on the living room floor, while his girlfriend was tied up in another room.

The thieves then packed their loot and fled.

Police said that the girlfriend was home sleeping when the bandits entered the house. However, they cannot say how the thieves entered, since no windows or doors were broken or damaged, we were told. They believe, however, that the couple may have forgotten to lock the back door, through which the thieves gained entry.

Police have begun an investigation into the burglary, but so far the thieves have not been found and the stolen items have not been recovered.