Home teams lose game 1 in Inter-District Club Tournament semifinals

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 11, 2018– Postponed from last weekend due to weather, yesterday’s 1st leg of the FFB Inter-District Club Tournament 2018 semifinals ended in disappointment for both home teams.

At the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, visiting Progresso FC from Orange Walk came away with a big 5-0 win over home standing B&B Landshark FC. Sharing the scoring for Progresso were Andir Chi (14’ & 55’), Eliazar Itza (34’), Ian Chi (62’) and Ryan Murillo (84’).

Meanwhile, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, the score was closer, but the home team also lost. Both Kelly Street FC and FC Elite are based in Belize City, but, according to the schedule, yesterday’s game was officially the home game for Kelly Street FC. At the end of ninety, it was FC Elite with the 2-1 win, courtesy of two tallies by Tyriq “Hamma” Ciego (9’ & 31’); while Steven “Breds” Baizer (21’) scored for Kelly Street.

The decisive semifinals game 2 are set for this Sunday. The Progresso FC vs B&B Landshark FC series is practically a foregone conclusion, with Landshark FC needing at least a 5-0 win in Orange Walk this Sunday to force overtime. Here in Belize City, FC Elite has only a one-goal edge over Kelly Street FC going into their decisive game 2 this Sunday. The away-goal rule is in effect, if there is an aggregate tie at the end of regulation.

Sunday, June 17, semifinals game 2

4:00 p.m. – Progresso FC vs B&B Landshark FC – Louisiana Field

4:00 p.m. – FC Elite vs Kelly Street FC – MCC Grounds