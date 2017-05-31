House fired at; woman shot

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Sat. May 27, 2017–At about 12:30 this morning, an unknown gunman fired about 8 to 10 shots at a family’s timber house in San Mateo area, San Pedro. At home at the time were Amancia Martinez and her two sons.

The sons were not hit, but Martinez, 39, a beautician, was shot in her arm and in the right side of her abdomen. She was rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where she has been admitted in a serious but stable condition.

Martinez told police that she had just come home in a taxi, and had gone inside and closed the door. Her dogs then began to bark, and shortly after, gunshots erupted. She realized at that point that shots were being fired at their house, and she and her sons immediately took cover on the floor.

She told police that while she was lying on the floor, she sensed that she was bleeding and saw blood coming from her arm and abdomen. After the shooting abated, they alerted police.

In March, Delson Paguada, one of Martinez’s sons, was shot several times while walking home. The family believe that they continue to be the target of criminals, but do not know why. Police have begun an investigation into the matter.