“I will kill you,” cops say Brian Brown told family

Brian Brown arrested for threatening family members; cops say that they have been trying to get Brown to live in peace with his family members for some time

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 26, 2018– Brian Brown, 41, a businessman of Belize City, is in custody on charges of threat of death and aggravated assault, and will be taken to the Belize City Magistrate’s Court to be arraigned for the offences.

During his arrest this morning at about 11:30, police said, he struggled with them in his house, and he had to be wrapped in a sheet so that he could be subdued.

As a result of the struggle, Brown reportedly suffered some scratches on his arm, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released back to police custody.

During the weekly police press brief held this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station, DCP Chester Williams told us that Brown has been threatening his mother and family members that he would kill them, and that he has “soldiers” who could do it for him.

Since the threats, Brown’s mother is now living in fear. On Tuesday, a family member of Brown went to police and made a report about him and the threats and police went to look for him, but on their arrival at his home, he locked his gate and locked his house and they could not enter his yard.

Williams said that this occurred for two days.

Police said that this morning, Thursday, they again went to arrest him, but on their arrival, missiles were thrown at them, and that was when police threw “white smoke” into the yard and made a forced entry into the yard.

They then went into Brown’s house, and found him hiding under a bed. Brown, they said, struggled against being arrested. He was then tied up in a sheet and arrested.

Brown was then taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Williams said that there was no use of excessive force against Brown.

Also in the house at the time was a female minor who had thrown missiles at police, and she was taken to the police station, talked to and released.

DCP Williams said that the situation is an ongoing feud between Brown and his family members, and although they, the police, have intervened with a mediation team, trying to get Brown to live in peace and harmony with his family, it was to no avail, because Brown insisted that his family members owe him money, and that they have to pay him.