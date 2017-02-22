Subscribe to our Rss

Inter-Office finals Thursday night at MCC – BCC vs Tourist Village

Sports — 22 February 2017 — by William Moguel – Chairman, BDFA
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 20, 2017–The Belize District Football Association (BDFA) Inter-Office Football Tournament 2017 completed its semifinals last week Thursday night and this Thursday, February 23, will close out the tournament with a double header featuring the third-place game followed by the championship final.

In last Thursday’s semifinal opener, Belize City Council (BCC) shut out Latino FC, 3-0, with goals from Mario Chimal (17’), Daren Leal (38’) and David “Manu” McCaulay (40’). The other semifinal which followed saw Tourist Village FC coming away with the 4-1 win over Belize Bank. Carlos Lino struck twice (23’ & 53’) and John Castro (16’) and Anthony Arnold (26’) added 1 apiece for Tourist Village; while Filipo Aldrio (57’) got the only goal for Belize Bank.

The championship finals are set for this Thursday night at the MCC.

Thursday, February 23
7:00 p.m. – (3rd Place) Belize Bank vs Latino FC
8:45 p.m. – (1st Place) BCC vs Tourist Village FC

February 22, 2017
February 22, 2017
February 22, 2017
February 18, 2017

