James Jason Bellencio, 30, murdered on Lovely Lane

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 16, 2018– The life of Jason James Bellencio, 30, a laborer of Barrack Road, Belize City, was brutally cut short at about 6:30 yesterday evening. Bellencio was walking on Victoria Street towards Barrack Road, when, upon his arrival at the corner of Lovely Lane and Victoria Street, a man walked up to him and fired five shots in his direction.

Bellencio was hit in the head and back, and is believed to have died almost instantly.

During the weekly police press brief held at the Raccoon Street Police Station this morning, Inspector Wilfred Ferufino said that Bellencio is not known to them, and also not known to be a gang member.

He said they are looking for a man of interest who they believe can help them with their investigation. The motive for the murder is unknown.